A Duson man died from his injuries after running a stop sign and crashing into a tree in St. Landry Parish Thursday night.
Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, was driving a 2000 Acura Integra south on Bearb Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Cruz failed to stop for the stop sign at the road’s intersection with La. 356 and crossed over both lanes of travel, then struck a pipe gate and crashed into a tree, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Cruz was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on Friday.
The reason behind the crash is still under investigation. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis, Gossen said.