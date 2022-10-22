A former Opelousas Police Department officer captured on hospital video battering a Black man who was awaiting treatment for a mental health episode in October 2019 was convicted Tuesday on three counts of malfeasance in office.

Tyron Andrepont, 52, was found guilty of three out of the five malfeasance counts he faced. The malfeasance counts stemmed from Andrepont striking the victim, Jonah Coleman, in the face, grabbing his neck from the front and putting him in a chokehold, prosecutor Katie Ryan said.

The jury found Andrepont not guilty on a malfeasance count for pushing Coleman’s leg over his head and was undecided on a count stemming from pulling his handcuffed right arm, which Ryan elected to dismiss.

The former police officer will face up to five years in prison, with or without hard labor, for each charge. How many years and whether his sentences will be served back to back or at the same time will be determined by Judge Ronnie Cox.

Cox was appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to preside over the case after the assigned judge, 27th Judicial District Judge Gerard Caswell, was out ill during jury selection.

A sentencing date will be set once a pre-sentencing investigation is completed, Ryan said.

A malfeasance conviction automatically revokes Andrepont’s P.O.S.T. certification, which is a requirement to work as a law enforcement officer in Louisiana.

“I think the main goal for the family in this case was a felony conviction to prevent Tyron Andrepont from ever working in law enforcement again,” she said.

The trial unfolded over two days. Evidence was presented and witnesses gave testimony on Monday and the prosecution and defense presented closing arguments Tuesday morning. The jury deliberated for about four hours, Ryan said.

Witnesses for the district attorney’s office included Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police Department, Opelousas officer Tyrone Davis, the paramedic and EMT who brought Coleman to the hospital, retired Louisiana State Police investigator Mark Fournet, a use-of-force expert from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Coleman’s mother, Flora Coleman.

The defense called one witness, Ruston-based use-of-force expert W. Lloyd Grafton. Andrepont did not take the stand in his own defense, Ryan said.

Surveillance video, both from the hospital emergency room and body cameras, was crucial to the case, the prosecutor said. A hospital surveillance camera provided an unobstructed view of the battery; the video filled in details the victim, dazed from his mental health episode, was unable to recall.

“I initially watched the video when the case first came into our office and I remember being so shocked by it. When I picked it back up after not having seen the video in a while, I was equally as shocked watching it the second time. It was just unacceptable,” she said.

The evidence and witness testimony painted a picture of what happened Oct. 30, 2019, and in the subsequent investigation.

Jonah Coleman, who lives with bipolar disorder and other mental health diagnoses, had struggled to sleep for several days. He attempted to harm himself by drinking diluted ammonia and at one point put a knife to his neck; he wasn’t violent or threatening to family, but concerned for his safety, they called an ambulance to take him to the hospital for care, Ryan said.

The responding officer and emergency medical professionals confirmed he was not a violent threat or combative while being brought to Opelousas General Health System’s south hospital.

While at the hospital, Jonah Coleman did not stay confined to the room he was placed in; Flora Coleman testified her son suffers from anxiety and claustrophobia when suffering such episodes. The battery occurred while hospital staff restrained the then-20-year-old to prevent him from walking around, the prosecutor said.

Ryan said the Coleman family was alerted that something may have happened to their son when staff at Vermilion Behavioral Health Systems, a Lafayette inpatient mental health hospital Jonah Coleman checked into, reported he had bruises and a slight limp.

Flora Coleman filed a complaint with the Opelousas Police Department; Opelousas General officials also submitted their security video to the department, the prosecutor said.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon requested Louisiana State Police conduct an investigation. After being criminally charged in June 2020, Andrepont attempted to resign from the department, but his resignation was denied and he was instead terminated by the Opelousas Board of Aldermen.

McLendon said he wanted the termination on Andrepont’s record should he attempt to get another law enforcement job pending the outcome of his criminal case.

“I think inherently we trust the police and I think we should be able to trust the police. The jury heard from a few officers and public servants who took pride in their oath and took pride in their job of protecting and serving, and when you have a bad apple like Tyron Andrepont, it reflects badly on all law enforcement officers,” Ryan said.

Jonah Coleman, now 23, did not take the stand in the case and did not attend the trial. The prosecutor said he “continues to struggle to this day” after his encounter with Andrepont and his family and prosecutors agreed it would be best for his mental health to forgo attending.

Ryan said Flora Coleman made sure the jury had an idea of who her son was: a smart young man who graduated at the top of his high school class and went on to earn an associate’s degree and professional certifications, but who in his late teens and early 20s began showing signs of mental illness. He’d been diagnosed with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, but didn’t have a violent nature and didn’t try to harm others, even when struggling, the prosecutor said.

“Ms. Flora Coleman was a very vocal advocate on behalf of her child. She refused to let it go, refused to sit down, refused to remain quiet about what had happened and she drew attention to this case and what happened to her son. As a mother, if something happened to my child I hope I would be an advocate for him in the same way Ms. Coleman was an advocate for Jonah,” she said.