The two men wanted in a New Iberia drive-by shooting that injured five people, including a woman and her infant child, have been arrested in Texas.
Amiri Benoit and Mactori Doucet were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Texas and will be extradited back to Louisiana, the New Iberia Police Department said.
Benoit and Doucet were each wanted seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as counts of illegal use of weapons, possession of firearms in a firearm free zone and illegal criminal damage to property.
The men are accused of opening fire on a group of people in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive around 9:30 p.m. on March 18, striking five people. Three suffered non-life-threatening injuries while two suffered critical injuries.
Both the 7-month-old girl and her mother were struck in the head; the infant was hospitalized in critical condition and the mother lost use of her left eye, an NIPD spokesperson said.