Aprill Foulcard, former mayor of Jeanerette who is facing Medicaid fraud charges in Baton Rouge, malfeasance charges in Iberia Parish as well as theft and fraud charges in New Iberia, has been arrested again.
A spokesman for Attorney General Jeff Landry told KATC that Foulcard, arrested for the fourth time, was booked with three counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds, three counts of bank fraud, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of government benefits fraud.
Foulcard was arrested in June by the New Iberia Police Department, accused of theft between $5,000 and $25,000 and bank fraud. In that case, police allege that Foulcard went to a financial institution and requested nearly $10,000 be transferred to her bank account from an individual’s account who had not authorized Foulcard to do so.
In March 2020, she was booked on five counts of malfeasance in office. Those charges were related to past audits of the city, Louisiana State Police said at the time. According to the initial complaint provided by state police, investigators began looking into Foulcard on May 2019 following the results of an audit.
During Foulcard's only term as mayor, the city's auditors were unable to conduct an audit for three of those years. After three years of disarray, the state Legislative Auditor's committee appointed a fiscal administrator to take over the operations of the city.
In 2018, auditors found unpaid utility bills and around $275,000 in deilnquent property taxes.
In April 2018, Foulcard, her brother, Berwick Francis and other family members were indicted in a Baton Rouge court for racketeering and Medicaid fraud. The family company, JABA Enterprises, also was named in the indictment.