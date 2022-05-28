A Lafayette man was found dead inside his home after an altercation with his girlfriend early Saturday, police say.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Guidry Street for a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and found a 43-year-old man dead. Investigators determined the man and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee of Longview, Texas, had a domestic altercation in the early morning and McAfee shot him, Lafayette Police Sgt. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
McAfee fled in her boyfriend’s vehicle and later turned herself over to authorities in Longview. She was arrested on a count of second-degree murder and a count of unauthorized use of an automobile and is awaiting extradition back to Lafayette, Benoit said.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.