A 57-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he attempted to get money from a victim near Freetown, Lafayette PD said in a news release.
Around 9:25 p.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street after they received information that a man was beating another person with a blunt object and demanding money, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect, who has been later identified as Kenneth Perkins of Lafayette, fled the area on foot after a failed attempt to get the money. Police located him in a short time and placed him under arrest. Perking was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of armed robbery.
The victim sustained minor injuries to his head, an arm and a leg, and he was not transported to the hospital, police said.