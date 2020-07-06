Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Pierce Street at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Once on scene, officers determined three people had been struck by gunfire.
One victim, 35-year-old Jimmy Fuselier of Carencro, was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
Another victim was struck in the back and attempted to drive himself to a hospital. On the way to the hospital, the victim was involved in a major vehicle crash at the intersection of Evangeline Thruway and Jefferson Street. He is in the hospital listed in stable condition.
The third victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot, and refused medical attention on scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.