A third suspect is under arrest, and additional charges have been issued for two others, in a Lafayette Parish homicide case from Sept. 30.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Mitchell Lemaire, 58, on Monday. Lemaire is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Cecil Gray, 48.

Randall Figard, 38, and 32-year-old Sarah Johnson are also charged with first-degree murder in the case. Figard and Johnson were originally booked on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

This case was initiated when Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call that led to the discovery of burnt human remains on a Lafayette Parish property.

Deputies received the call about 10:25 a.m. Sept. 30. The caller said they found what they believed to be human remains in a burn pile on a property in the 300 block of Burbank Road.

As the investigation continued, charges were brought first upon Figard and Johnson based on evidence related to the burn pile. Further investigation led to the identification of a third suspect, Lemaire, as well as the first-degree murder charges.