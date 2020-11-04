A 14-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Church Point Tuesday night, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of South McMillan and East Ebey streets in Church Point. Investigators determined two victims were shot at multiple times by two suspects while walking and the 14-year-old was struck, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to lead the investigation by city police, he said.
The identity of the juvenile killed was not released by law enforcement Wednesday.
Nicholas Ardoin, 18, of Church Point, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property, prior to notification of the 14-year-old’s death. His bond has been initially set at $510,000, the release said.
Gibson confirmed one count of attempted second-degree murder will be amended to second-degree murder following the teenager’s death. A second suspect, a juvenile, is being questioned in the case.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call call detectives at 788-8721 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-8477.