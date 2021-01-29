A 20-year-old suspect in custody on attempted murder charges for a July 3 shooting in Crowley now faces charges in a separate July shooting, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
Deondre Felix faces five counts of attempted second-degree murder in a July 27 shooting at a housing complex in the 1800 block of Harry Fusilier Drive. Investigators were told Felix had been seen in the area at the time of the incident, and 20 expended shell cases were collected at the scene. Recent evidence confirmed Felix as a suspect, Broussard said.
The chief said additional arrests are possible.
Felix faces five counts of attempted second-degree murder in a July 3 shooting at the Westwood Apartments in Crowley. Four suspects entered the complex and fired at a group of adults and children across a field, injuring one person, a previous police release said.