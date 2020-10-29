A Moss Bluff man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a jogger with his vehicle on Thursday morning, according to KATC.
Deputies said the jogger died from injuries he sustained in the crash Thursday near the intersection of Old Hwy 171 and Rollins Road in Moss Bluff.
According to deputies, an investigation revealed that 22-year-old George D. McKinney, Jr. was traveling southbound on Old Highway 171 at a high rate of speed. Deputies said McKinney crossed the center line and struck a man who was jogging.
The jogger, identified as 30-year-old Jason D. Webb was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Deputies said McKinney appeared to be impaired and there were alcoholic beverages in his vehicle.
McKinney was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test found him to be two times over the legal limit.
He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with vehicular homicide; DWI 1st; and careless operation. His bond is still pending.