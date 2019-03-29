A Truman Early Childhood Education Center teacher was accused of simple battery after allegations of inappropriately disciplining a student.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. John Mowell confirmed his office issued the teacher, Laura Delahoussaye, a misdemeanor summons for simple battery Thursday in response to her reported physical contact with a student.
A charge of simple battery carries a maximum fine of $1,000 and six months of jail time.
The Lafayette Parish School System has put Delahoussaye on administrative leave pending an investigation. Administrators notified the school system about the alleged abuse Thursday morning, a statement said.
According to the center’s Facebook page, Truman is a school-based preschool serving 4-year-olds in the 200 block of Clara Street.