The appeal hearing for former Lafayette interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is moving forward after a disagreement between attorneys delayed the hearing in August.
Candice Hattan, attorney for the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said at Wednesday’s meeting that a disagreement between Michael Corry, attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon had been resolved and the hearing could move forward.
Corry had denied Melancon access to a copy of the Police Department’s internal affairs standard operating procedures, and the parties were set to bring the issue before a district court judge, but Lafayette Consolidated Government instead reversed course and agreed to hand over the documents to Melancon, Hattan said.
Griffin’s hearing is now set for Oct. 5.
Griffin had served as the Lafayette Police Department’s interim chief for two weeks when he was placed on administrative leave after an allegation of sexual harassment was lodged. Griffin was eventually demoted back to sergeant, then terminated in January.
He was fired after an internal affairs investigation into the sexual harassment claims determined he violated several department policies, including rules around unbecoming conduct and truthfulness in investigations, per his termination letter.
The sexual harassment investigation began after a female officer confided in another co-worker about the situation. That man then filed a report about what she’d shared. The alleged harassment happened primarily through text messages, investigative documents said.