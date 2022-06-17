A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot and killed in the parking lot of a convenience store Thursday night, Eunice Police Department said in a news release.
Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of W. Maple and Boudreaux St. at 8:01 pm Thursday and found the bodies of the two young men, identified as Aiden Cade McCauley, 17, and Paul Stanley Celestine, 18, both of Eunice.
McCauley and Celestine suffered from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, police said.
According to the preliminary investigation, the suspected shooter is a 25-year-old man identified as Travis Godfrey. Police said he was seen driving away from the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. His last known address was in Acadia St in Eunice.
In the news release, police said the shooting occurred when the police department was working on a proactive criminal patrol detail with other agencies, including the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask to share any information on the whereabouts of Travis Godfrey with the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626 or 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app.