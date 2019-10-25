A St. Martinville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday night on Neuville Anthony Road in St. Martinville.
The incident started with a verbal disagreement between neighbors shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Neuville Anthony Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. For unknown reasons, 70-year-old Paul Zenon then allegedly shot the 40-year-old victim in the stomach.
The victim was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital for treament.
Zenon was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.on one count of aggravated battery. No bond has been set.