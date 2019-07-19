A 50-year-old Kaplan man is dead after his motorcycle ran off La. 35 in Vermilion Parish.
Kendall Meyers was riding a 2007 Yamaha V Star southbound on La. 35 near Lull Road when the crash happened, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Meyers was entering a left-hand curve when his motorcycle ran off the right side of the road for unknown reasons. Meyers was wearing an approved safety helmet but still received fatal injuries when he was ejected from the bike, the release said.
Impairment is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken, Gossen said.