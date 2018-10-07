A Morgan City man was arrested early Sunday and accused of killing a retired St. Mary Parish school principal.
Michael Guidry, 50, has been arrested and booked with first-degree murder, bank fraud and violation of his parole, according to a KATC-TV report.
Patricia Lyn Russo, 70, was found dead in her Morgan City home on Oct. 1.
"Investigators' initial assessment of the circumstances and evidence indicated that foul play was involved," a release from Morgan City Police says, according to KATC. "Upon completion of the autopsy, the death was ruled a homicide."
Police said Michael Guidry was developed as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Morgan City Police, with help from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, found Guidry in Independence on Saturday. He was arrested there and booked into jail as a fugitive, then transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked Sunday morning. His bond is set at $1.2 million.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.