The 17-year-old who was critically injured by gunfire during an armed robbery over the weekend has been identified as a Comeaux High athlete named Matthew Carter.
Carter's family friends and coaches have asked for prayer requests in public posts on social media after the incident, which happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Meyers Drive in Lafayette.
Two juveniles, 13- and 14-year-old boys, have been arrested on counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Their identities have not been released by law enforcement.
Carter's sister, Nichole, has spoken out about the incident on Facebook. She said her younger brother was at a friend's house unarmed when the teens attempted to rob him of his "pride and joy, his Camaro."
She said Carter was shot while sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle, and hours went by before he was found and the police were called. She said he suffered "catastrophic injuries" and is begging for a miracle.
"My brother's heart is huge, bigger than most men I know and the biggest of all teenage boys," Nichole Carter wrote. "He'd do anything to make anyone laugh, and his random messages to me telling me how much he loves and appreciates me and loves my kids were always at the times I needed them."
He is described in the post as a "star athlete" at Comeaux High School, where he plays football and soccer. He is a senior at the school and is set to graduate in May.
Carter is also godfather to Nichole's oldest child and would frequently check in on all three of her children, she wrote.
"Please, pray for him," Nichole wrote. "Pray for our parents, our family. His friends, coaches, teachers, everyone that Matt has touched in our lives and continues to make an impact on us. God makes miracles happen."
Comeaux High confirmed on Twitter Sunday that Carter plays for the school's football team.
"Please pray for one of our players," a tweet by Comeaux Football said. "He was a victim in an armed robbery and is fighting for his life. #Spartans31"
Local coach Shane Vallot said Carter would always ask him how he could improve so he could "be great at what he did."
"He was a kid who was slowly learning and entering the real world," Vallot wrote in a Sunday Facebook post. "He was a kid who I got the chance to play with and coach."
Vallot describes Carter as a teen who loved outdoor activities and wanted "to make the big play on Friday nights."
"Matt, your legacy and pride will never be forgotten," Vallot wrote. "Thanks for pushing yourself every day and always looking to be great."
Jackson Roberts describes Carter as "the most genuine person" he's ever met in a Sunday Facebook post.
Roberts writes about Carter's love for Popeyes chicken sandwiches and looking out for other people, calling him "wise beyond his years."
"I need all my prayer warriors to come together and focus all of our power into bringing the life back into his beautiful soul," Roberts wrote. "You've got this, Matt. If anyone deserves to shake back from this, it's you. We all believe in you, and we all have faith in you. Don't. Stop. Fighting."