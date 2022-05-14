A New Iberia car dealership owner was arrested Friday after an altercation with a customer ended in gunshots being fired, the New Iberia Police Department said.
Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots being fired in the area of West Saint Peter and Corinne streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday and determined the gunfire originated from a local car dealership in the 500 block of West Saint Peter Street, New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter said in a statement.
Investigators determined the owner, 27-year-old Justin Ross Nathan, and a customer had a verbal altercation. During the argument Nathan allegedly produced a firearm and shot at the customer. The customer’s 2-year-old child and another person were present when the shooting happened, Laseter said.
Nathan was arrested Friday and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and a count each of illegal discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice.