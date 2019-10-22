Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 1000 block of Coteau Rodaire Road in Arnaudville.
They discovered an ATM had been stolen from the business.
Surveillance video shows five individuals, all wearing masks and hoodies, driving a pickup truck in reverse through the front window of the business. After several attempts, they were able to remove the ATM and they subsequently fled the scene.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Investigators also determined that the truck used in the burglary was reported stolen about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday from a residence in the 1800 block of Anse Broussard Road. The truck was located Tuesday afternoon in a rural area of Arnaudville.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information as to the identity of these suspects, to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers 441-3030.