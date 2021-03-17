Phillip DeWoody, the Opelousas man accused of murdering a Ville Platte grandmother, pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to three life sentences in the 72-year-old’s slaying and the rape and kidnapping of a second woman.
DeWoody pleaded guilty before 27th Judicial District Court Judge Ledricka Thierry to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and first-degree rape, and was sentenced to life without probation, parole or suspension of sentence on each of the three charges at 1 p.m. Tuesday, the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court’s office confirmed.
The three sentences will be served consecutively. Twenty-seventh Judicial District Attorney Chad Pitre said his office agreed not to seek the death penalty, a possible penalty of a first-degree murder conviction, if DeWoody pleaded to the original charges. The sentences were supported by the victims’ families.
“Finally justice was delivered today for these two victims and their families,” Pitre said in a statement. “The victims and their families have some amount of closure knowing this defendant will never see the outside of a prison and will never harm anyone again.”
Pitre said DeWoody and his attorney agreed on the court record to waive appeals or post-conviction relief. DeWoody’s attorney was listed as Louisiana Capital Assistance Center attorney William Boggs, per the clerk of court’s office.
DeWoody was sentenced in the death of Joyce Thomas, a deaf 72-year-old who was last seen leaving her apartment on North Chataignier Street in Ville Platte with DeWoody on Feb. 26, 2020. The 54-year-old text messaged and called the woman’s family with ransom demands and sent a video of her inside an abandoned home in St. Landry Parish. He threatened her family not to involve law enforcement, an affidavit said.
Her body was later discovered in a wooded area off Interstate 49 in Grand Coteau adjacent to the abandoned property where the ransom tape was filmed. Thomas was covered in a chemical substance consistent with bleach.
The aggravated kidnapping and first-degree rape sentences stem from a separate kidnapping, where DeWoody forced an Opelousas woman into his vehicle on Feb. 22, 2020 and drove her to the same abandoned property where he late murdered Thomas. DeWoody forced the woman to lie on the ground, while she kicked him and begged to go home. DeWoody sexually assaulted the woman, then cut her feeding tube, an arrest affidavit said.
He later returned her to the intersection of Market and Foulard streets in Opelousas, the same area he had abducted her from. The woman’s daughter found her wandering in the street after going missing for hours and contacted the Opelousas Police Department, the documents said.
DeWoody was already in custody for questioning in the disappearance of Thomas when investigators identified him as the Opelousas woman’s kidnapper. While investigating, the woman led law enforcement officials to the abandoned property where DeWoody assaulted her. Thomas’ body was located there soon after.
DeWoody moved to Opelousas after being granted parole on June 10, 2019. He was serving a 117-year, two-month and 12-day sentence for crimes including armed robbery, aggravated escape and second-degree kidnapping after he robbed two Lincoln Parish residents and their toddler at their home in 1993, then escaped custody from the Lincoln Parish Detention Center by kidnapping a female officer at knifepoint, court records say.
DeWoody became parole-eligible in 2013 under Act 790, a 1990 law that stipulates offenders sentenced to 30 years or more, with or without benefit of parole, will become parole eligible after serving at least 20 years in prison and reaching the age of 45.