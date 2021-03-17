Phillip DeWoody, 53, of Opelousas, was booked on counts of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in two separate cases. In one, 72-year-old Joyce Thomas was kidnapped from Ville Platte and her body was later found in a wooded area off I-49 between Sunset and Opelousas. In the second incident, DeWoody is accused of kidnapping an Opelousas woman in her 50s and sexually assaulting her on the same property.