The two men shot and killed in a Thursday double homicide in New Iberia have been identified.
Keondre Carlisle, 18, of New Iberia, and Cortez Montgomery, 20, of Breaux Bridge, were found dead in the 700 block of Mississippi Street in New Iberia around 9:45 p.m. Thursday after officers responded to reports of gunshots, New Iberia Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
The victims were identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
Carlisle and Montgomery were deceased when officers arrived at the mobile home park. No suspects have been identified in the fatal shootings. Hughes said if anyone has information in the shootings they can call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers.