One person was killed and an officer was injured after a disturbance call Monday night in the 1000 block of Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, Louisiana State Police said.

Lafayette police officers responded to the Cypress Bend Townhomes complex around 6:05 p.m. for a disturbance in progress, Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette P. Dugas said.

A 911 caller reported there was a man in the parking lot of the complex who was causing a disturbance and alarming residents. The man had a weapon but officials could not say what kind of weapon Monday night, LSP spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

Responding officers were approached by a subject and one officer was injured during a struggle. The subject was fatally shot at the scene. Officials could not say whether both responding officers fired their weapons and hit the suspect, or how many times the individual was shot, Gossen said.

Louisiana State Police investigators have not spoken directly with the injured officer. Gossen declined to share further details about the nature and extent of the officer's injuries at the scene, but in an emailed statement said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The deceased person has not been publicly identified. Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office chief investigator Keith Talamo was on scene and could be seen moving a white SUV into the complex to remove the man's body around 9:45 p.m. Dugas could not say whether the deceased was known to police or if officers have responded to the apartment complex for similar incidents in the past.

Both responding officers will be placed on administrative leave with pay for the extent of the investigation, Dugas said.

Over 20 law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were on the scene for hours Friday night. Officers cordoned off the townhome complex and police tape could be seen sectioning off portions of the complex's parking lot where the shooting took place.

Louisiana State Police is investigating.

This is the second time a Lafayette police officer has discharged their weapon on the job in the last three days. On Saturday, an officer fired at a suspect while responding to a shots fired call on Macon Road after the man pointed a gun at the officer.

The suspect was not struck, and no injuries were reported. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Melvin Lainez of Lafayette, was taken into custody on counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, illegal discharge of a dangerous weapon and illegal carrying of a weapon.