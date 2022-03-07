sirens stock police lights

A woman was arrested in connection to a Sunday night shooting on Ambroise Street, Lafayette police said. 

Pamela Joiner, 56, was arrested and booked on one count of attempted second degree murder. 

Officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Ambroise Street just before midnight, the Lafayette Police Department said in a press release. 

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital where he is considered to be in stable condition. 

Additional details were not provided. The investigation is ongoing. 