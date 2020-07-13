The St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate in custody of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, while correctional officers with the sheriff’s office were performing their rounds, they discovered a male inmate unresponsive in his bunk, according to a statement issued Monday by the sheriff's office.
Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated by corrections personnel and continued until the arrival of Acadian Ambulance. The inmate was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.