sirens stock police lights

File photo

The St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate in custody of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, while correctional officers with the sheriff’s office were performing their rounds, they discovered a male inmate unresponsive in his bunk, according to a statement issued Monday by the sheriff's office.

Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated by corrections personnel and continued until the arrival of Acadian Ambulance. The inmate was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Tags

View comments