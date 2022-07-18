After decades of searching for her mom, Angie Jordan found closure Monday afternoon.
That's when she got confirmation for what she'd suspected since January — that her mother was the unidentified pedestrian struck by a vehicle in 1981 on Interstate 10 in Breaux Bridge.
"It's nice closure," Jordan said. "That's what it is: great closure."
Michele Elaine Oakes Boutilier, also known as Michele Oakes-Gautreaux, was struck and killed by a vehicle at 12:41 a.m. Dec. 5, 1981, on I-10 Westbound. The person who struck Boutilier was not cited, according to Capt. Ginny Higgins, spokesperson for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Boutilier, who was 26 at the time of her death, had no identification. The woman had alcohol in her system at the time of her death, but law enforcement knew little else about her.
It's fairly unusual in a small community like Breaux Bridge for there to be an unidentified victim.
Retired funeral director Ray Pellerin, 82, was tearful Monday upon learning the victim he'd cared for finally had been identified. He can still recall details from the day her body arrived at Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge.
"She was well dressed. She had nice slacks on, a shirt, shoes. She had a jar of Noxzema," Pellerin said. "And I don't know. There was just something about her. She just needed to be taken care of."
Pellerin embalmed the woman and kept her at the funeral home for three months in the hope that someone would come looking for her.
"Those were some of the worst three months of my life," Pellerin said. "We were having Christmas dinner, and we got a knock on the door from someone who lives up in Arkansas who wanted to see the remains of that young lady. So I got up from the dinner table and pulled her from the cooler we had, and he started crying. And I said, 'Is this your daughter?' And he said, 'No, but I wish it was.' He said, 'At least I'd know where she is.'"
On March 5, 1982, Pellerin decided to hold a funeral service and burial for the woman.
A man would volunteer to stand in as her father, and a woman would be her honorary mother at the service. Lester Guidry and Sophie Cormier would keep up with her gravesite until, years later, they died. Their families would carry on the tradition of caring for the grave.
In December 2017, Higgins utilized social media to bring attention to the case, which had haunted the Breaux Bridge community for nearly 40 years.
Hundreds of tips immediately poured in from across the world. It wasn't until January of this year, however, that a Facebook message ultimately connected the unknown woman to her daughter.
DNA samples sent to the LSU FACES Laboratory, Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory and the University of North Texas Health Science Center for Human Identification linked Jordan to the woman who'd been unknown in Breaux Bridge for so long.
"That moment was very surreal," Higgins said. "It still is. It was such a long time in the making."
Jordan was just 4 the last time she saw her mother. She'd been living in motels with her mom and eventually had been dropped off at the home of her mother's best friend in Louisiana.
"She had a huge drinking problem, and she just could never find herself in life," Jordan said. "She never could find her way."
Jordan, now 46, lived with her mom's best friend until she was 6 years old. That's when her caregiver enrolled her in school, and the state started asking questions.
"From what I understand, I was in a family of dark-skinned Mexicans, and I was a little blonde-haired girl with blue eyes," Jordan said. "And they realized something's wrong here. This little girl doesn't belong in a family of Mexicans."
Jordan said she was sent to live in Maine with her mother's sister, who raised her from that point on.
It wasn't until she was about 14 when she began asking questions about her mother. She remembered little about her, but had been told by family and friends that she was loved.
"I didn't start actively searching until I was about 14, but I've been actively searching since then," Jordan said. "To know there were people who cared for her in Louisiana after she died — It's absolutely wonderful. I think it's fantastic."
Jordan, who now lives in Kentucky, plans to visit her mom's gravesite later this year. She's working with Pellerin to have a proper funeral for her mother on Dec. 5 to mark the 42nd anniversary of her death.
"I'm so happy for her. It's closure for that family," Pellerin said. "But it's closure for me too. I was 41 years old when this happened. I'm now 82. And for 41 years, every time I'd go to the cemetery to bury somebody, I'd go by her tomb."