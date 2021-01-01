Two Acadiana men were killed in an early morning crash on New Year’s Day.
Garrett Allen Deshotel, 21, of Branch, and 22-year-old Trey Steven Deslatte, also known as Trey Lane Hebert, of Church Point, were killed in a single-vehicle crash on La. 35 near Mandy Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The two men were driving south on La. 35 in a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette when the vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons and overturned several times. Neither Deshotel or Deslatte were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, Gossen said.
Deshotel was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, while Deslatte was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital, but later died from his injuries, the statement said.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash; impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were obtained from the victims for analysis. Investigators are working to determine which of the men was driving at the time of the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.