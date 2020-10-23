Lafayette investigators are asking for the public’s help collecting potential video evidence after a 36-year-old Lafayette man’s body was recovered from a coulee Oct. 2.
The body of Kao Wokoma was found around 1 p.m. Oct. 2 while Lafayette Consolidated Government work crews were clearing a coulee on Hillside Circle. The body was caught up with trash and debris and was moved into a nearby dumpster before crew members realized and called police, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
Police are asking residents and business owners in the area with surveillance footage capturing the coulee system from North University Avenue to the trash trap on Hillside Circle to contact police. Investigators are seeking footage from Sept. 14 to Oct. 2, Griffin said in a statement.
Officers are also interested in footage showing the St. John Coulee extension, Coulee Mine Branch, St. John Coulee, the Lee Avenue. Coulee, St. John Coulee “A” and Brookhaven Coulee, which connect to the Hillside Circle coulee, he said.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage is urged to contact Detective Andrea Pattison at 337-291-7281 or apattison@lafayettela.gov, or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.