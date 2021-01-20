The Opelousas Police Department is searching for an unknown suspect after a man was shot near West Grolee Street and Sapphire Street.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to a shots fired call and discovered one man and at least one occupied residence were struck by gunfire. The victim was shot in the lower leg and attempted to flee in a vehicle, but crashed into a tree while being fired upon, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and was released shortly after.
Opelousas Police urge anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or crimetips@opelousaspd.com.