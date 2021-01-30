Three suspects from Acadiana have been arrested in connection to a double homicide in Montegut, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced Friday.
Arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 homicide are 35-year-old Beaux Cormier of Kaplan, 25-year-old Andrew Eskine of Carencro, and 22-year-old Dalvin Wilson from Rayne. All three are facing two counts of first-degree murder.
At about 10:20 p.m. Jan. 13, Terrebonne Parish deputies, detectives and a crime scene unit responded to 103 Montegut St. in Montegut in response to a report that two women that had been shot at that location.
They found 37-year-old Hope Nettleton and 34-year-old Brittany Cormier, both from Montegut, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both women were pronounced dead shortly after deputies arrived on the scene.
Soignet said the three suspects will be brought to Terrebonne Parish and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.
The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said it will hold a news conference in the coming days to release additional information.