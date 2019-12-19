Most officers with the Youngsville Police Department will see a bump in pay after the new year.
The Youngsville City Council unanimously agreed last week to amend the budget midway through the fiscal year to increase the starting pay of police from $36,210 to $40,000 per year.
"It's a great step in the right direction," said Brian Baumgardner, a detective with the Youngsville Police Department. "It's going to make us competitive with the other agencies in the area, but I think a pay plan needs to be implemented because bringing it up to $40,000 won't do much good if we don't get a raise for another 10 years."
Baumgardner has worked in law enforcement for 22 years. January will mark his fourth year with the Youngsville agency.
His annual pay is currently $38,678.64 before overtime.
"I have to work 30 hours of overtime per pay period to survive as a father of three teenagers," Baumgardner said. "With insurance and everything for my kids — my wife doesn't even have insurance because I can't afford it — I take home $770 every two weeks. That's before overtime."
Like many who work in law enforcement in Acadiana, Baumgardner has worked for different agencies, including the Abbeville, Erath and Lafayette police departments.
Law enforcement agencies invest time and money to train their officers, who regularly move between departments for better pay opportunities. It's become such an issue locally that police chiefs and mayors from across Lafayette Parish met earlier this year to discuss a solution.
They agreed: Each law enforcement agency in the parish would work over the next year toward setting a base pay of about $40,000 per year for officers. Afterward, each would focus on implementing pay plans to budget for regular cost-of-living raises and reward officers who stay with an agency for an extended period of time.
"We want to stop stealing from each other," said Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. "We agreed to set a standard across the parish so that — other than just not liking the direction a department was going — there was no reason to jump ship for an extra $300 a month."
Starting Jan. 1, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office will be the only law enforcement agency in the parish that pays below the $40,000 threshold. The agency currently starts deputies at $32,933.28 per year.
"We expect to make progress to address the pay issue early next year so we can be competitive in the marketplace," said Lt. John Mowell, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office. "It should help us with both recruiting and retention."
Boudreaux did not plan to introduce the base pay increase in the middle of the fiscal year, but he said it was necessary after Lafayette and Scott approved pay bumps for their police departments in November and December. Officers in Duson, Carencro and Broussard were already at or just above the $40,000 base pay.
"I have a good crew that does hard work," Boudreaux said. "I didn't want to start losing my officers because of pay."
The Youngsville council approved during its Dec. 12 meeting to amend this year's budget by about $47,000 to increase the base pay for officers from Jan. 1 through June 30.
The city's annual expense for the salary bump will be $93,504.60. The long term expense and Boudreaux's pay plan will be discussed ahead of the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July.
"We've never had a pay plan in place," Boudreaux said. "I'm recommending a 2% raise per year as long as the money is there to do it."
Baumgartner and 20 other officers out of the 26 who work for the Youngsville Police Department will see an increase in pay in January. The remaining five will likely see a bump during the next fiscal year if a pay plan is approved.
"We're very appreciative, very appreciative for the bump," Baumgartner said. "But because we have sergeants an lieutenants who are right over $40,000 that aren't getting anything, you'll have officers making just a couple thousand less than a supervisor. The pay plan is really important. If Chief can make that happen, this would be a great place to make a career and stay for a long period of time."