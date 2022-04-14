Just after 5 p.m., the Lafayette Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 Block of Surrey Street.
Officers arrived on the scene and located a 16-year-old girl suffering from injuries after being struck with fragments from a bullet, according to a statement from the police department. The victim's vehicle was stopped in traffic when the shooting occurred. The female victim was transported to an area hospital where she is in good condition.
A preliminary investigation indicates multiple vehicles were stopped in traffic at which time individuals from two to three vehicles began shooting at one another.
The victim's vehicle was not involved in the incident and was stationary, in between the suspect vehicles that were shooting. Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.