A juvenile was injured in a shooting on East Simcoe Street Tuesday and taken to an area hospital, Lafayette Police said.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of East Simcoe Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday and found a juvenile injured, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said. Officers provided medical aid to the child, who was then transported to a local hospital in an ambulance.
Details on the juvenile, including age and condition, are pending public release as detectives gather information, Benoit said.