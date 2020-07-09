Fish and other aquatic animals perished following a fire at Aquarium Central, a shop for tropical fish and small exotic animals, on Johnston Street Tuesday night.
Lafayette firefighters arrived at the pet store in the 4400 block of Johnston Street around 11:36 p.m. and found smoke coming from the building. Upon entry, firefighters found a large wooden cabinet filled with aquariums engulfed in flames and smoke and fire had spread throughout the business, a release from Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said.
Crews brought the fire under control within 10 minutes and then helped the owner rescue as many animals as possible. Numerous aquatic animals, many fish, died in the fire, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.