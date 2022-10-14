An inmate at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center was injured while attempting to escape from the jail on Friday morning.
Captain John Mowell said at 8:06 a.m. deputies found 26-year-old Devonte Tolliver attempting to escape from the jail by scaling a razor wire fence near the jail’s outdoor recreation yard. Tolliver suffered cuts and scrapes from the razor wire, which were being treated after his escape was thwarted, Mowell said.
The 26-year-old was in jail for charges including simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and drug offenses. He was also awaiting extradition to the Mississippi Department of Corrections for charges there. Tolliver was separately charged with simple escape for his attempted Friday escape, Mowell said in a statement.