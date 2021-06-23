The New Iberia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured on South Hopkins Street, KATC-TV reported
Officers responded to a shots fired call at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of South Hopkins street in New Iberia, NIPD Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
Hughes said both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been arrested as of Wednesday morning.
The shooting remains under investigation.