A third man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting at a Lafayette apartment complex, according to media reports.
Laquincey Paul Celestine of Lafayette was arrested Thursday, according to the online booking system for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm and being a fugitive.
Celestine was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and his bond was set at $70,000.
The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
On Monday, Brian Broussard and Jesstin Journet were also arrested in connection with the shooting, according to KATC. On surveillance footage obtained by police, both men were visible shooting at each other. They were booked into the parish jail on attempted second-degree murder charges.