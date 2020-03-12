A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on North Saint Antoine Street on Thursday morning.
Lafayette police officers responded to the 600 block of North Saint Antoine Street around 11 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a store. He was transported to a local hospital and officers are waiting to interview him, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
There was no information on potential suspects as of 2 p.m. Thursday, she said.