A Breaux Bridge man and woman were arrested after a report that a juvenile was sexually assaulted.
Frederick Johnson, 40, and Crystal Owen, 41, were booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail, Johnson on two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of third-degree rape and Owen on two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape and three counts of accessory after the fact to third-degree rape, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
Owen was arrested Wednesday and Johnson on Thursday, per online booking records. Johnson’s bond was set at $290,000 and Owen’s at $80,000, Higgins’ statement said.
The sexual assault was reported to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on March 30 and investigated with assistance from Louisiana State Police, the statement said.