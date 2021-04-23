SunnysideShootingOnline.0727150013.JPG
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

 LESLIE WESTBROOK

A Breaux Bridge man and woman were arrested after a report that a juvenile was sexually assaulted.

Frederick Johnson, 40, and Crystal Owen, 41, were booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail, Johnson on two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of third-degree rape and Owen on two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape and three counts of accessory after the fact to third-degree rape, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.

Owen was arrested Wednesday and Johnson on Thursday, per online booking records. Johnson’s bond was set at $290,000 and Owen’s at $80,000, Higgins’ statement said. 

The sexual assault was reported to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on March 30 and investigated with assistance from Louisiana State Police, the statement said.

