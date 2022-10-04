One man is dead after a shooting on Tournoir Street in Lafayette on Tuesday morning.
Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 200 block of Tournoir Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a 29-year-old man dead inside a residence from a gunshot wound, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.