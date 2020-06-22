A Sunday evening, one-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 claimed the life of a Pollock woman.
State Troopers said Destiny Ates, 22, was killed in a wreck that occurred about 7:45 p.m. near mile post 43 in Evangeline Parish. Troopers Donald Ates Jr. was driving southbound in a 2001 Ford Explorer north of Louisiana Highway 29 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned in the median.
Destiny Ates, a passenger, suffered fatal injuries. The St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
Donald Ates, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries. A 7-month-old child, properly restrained, sustained minor injuries.
Donald Ates and the child were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The crash remained under investigation.