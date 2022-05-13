An Arnaudville woman died Friday after suffering injuries in a May 1 crash in St. Landry Parish.
Elaine Artigue, 74, of Arnaudville, was driving south on La. 741 when she failed to yield while entering the road’s intersection with U.S. 190 and her 2017 Ford Taurus was struck by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Artigue and the other driver were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Artigue was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the other driver was uninjured. Impairment was not suspected of either driver, he said.
On Friday, the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office notified Louisiana State Police that Artigue had died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash, Gossen said.