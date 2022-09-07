A jury on Wednesday unanimously convicted a man accused in a 2014 fatal shooting in St. Mary Parish.
Henderson Wesley was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Ronald Chillis Jr. Investigators determined Wesley fired multiple rounds through the front door of Chillis’ home in the Four Corners area of St. Mary Parish, striking Chillis multiple times and killing him, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office said in a statement.
The shooting happened on Oct. 8, 2014.
Security cameras captured video of the shooting and several witnesses identified Wesley as the shooter. Cell phone data also placed Wesley in the area at the time of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
Wesley’s sentencing is scheduled Oct. 21 before 16th Judicial District Court Judge Keith R.J. Comeaux. A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life prison sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
The case was investigated by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brady Holtzclaw and Assistant Attorney General Daniel Smart.