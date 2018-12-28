St. Landry Parish detectives have arrested an Arnaudville woman accused of injuring two children, breaking the bones of five-month-old and a three-month in her care on separate occasions.
The arrest of Amy Wyble, 39, on Thursday on counts of felony cruelty to juveniles is the result of two separate investigations, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
Detectives working with the state Department of Children and Family Services defined Wyble’s profession as a non-licensed daycare operator.
On Dec. 12, detectives were informed a five-month-old baby had sustained a broken left femur and broken ribs. The treating pediatric physician said the rib fractures were caused by someone applying forceful compression to the rib cage area and the spiral fracture of the femur was caused by someone forcefully twisting it to the point of breakage. The femur injury appeared to have occurred within a week and the rib fractures occurring within a four-week window. Detectives interviewed the parents and obtained the name of the caregiver, who was identified as Wyble.
Detectives already were investigating Wyble on a previous complaint of abuse of a three-month-old with a rib fractures, bruising to her left eye, and a laceration to the tongue and top lip.
