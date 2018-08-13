The man found dead Saturday night in Iberia Parish waters has been identified as 58-year-old Leonard Norbert, Jr., of New Iberia. Norbert died in a “single fatal boating incident,” according to a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries news release.
Leonard Norbert Jr.’s body was found in Mud Lake at about 9:50 p.m., a little more than three hours after two fishermen reported finding an unmanned aluminum boat and a fishing pole in the water, according to state authorities.
It is not yet known how Norbert’s body entered the water, and an official cause of death has not been determined.