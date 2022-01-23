Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in Vermilion Parish on U.S. Highway 167, according to state police.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.
18-year-old Ramsie Baumgardner of Maurice and 31-year-old Brandon Isaac of Carencro were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where they later died, troopers said.
According to police, Baumgardner was driving south on U.S. 167 when Isaac, who was traveling north in the southbound lane, struck their car head-on.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
It is not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash but state police said blood samples were taken for testing.