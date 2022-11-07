Detectives are investigating a Lafayette Parish homicide that occurred over the weekend.
Detectives were dispatched to the 100 block of Windward Street in Lafayette around 7:10 a.m. Sunday in reference to a deceased male. The victim has been identified as Raul de Jesus Ortiz.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives located and arrested a suspect in the murder case. The suspect identified himself to law enforcement as Jose Nickolas Venture, 24, though detectives are still working to confirm his identity.
The suspect is charged with second-degree murder.