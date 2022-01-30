Lafayette police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the 300 block of E. Vermilion Street.
The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, LPD said.
Investigators said the victim was sitting in his parked car around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when an unknown suspect began firing multiple shots at him.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.