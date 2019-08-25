The Lafayette Police Department has the lowest starting salary of Acadiana municipal police departments and leaders are calling for salary increases to retain officers being lost to other agencies.
The department and the Police Association of Lafayette are working to raise awareness as Lafayette Consolidated Government prepares to finalize its 2019-2020 budget, and as candidates begin the push toward the Oct. 12 primary election for the parish’s first split city and parish councils in more than 20 years.
The starting salary at the Lafayette Police Department is the lowest among municipal police departments in Lafayette Parish. Currently, city police officers start at $34,600, which is about $1,600 less than the next lowest department, Youngsville, which makes $36,210 to start.
The base salary continues to rise with Scott at $37,200, then Broussard and Carencro at $40,000 and finally Duson at $41,000. Officers at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette make more than each of the city departments, with their base salary starting at $41,392, according to a pay comparison provided by the Lafayette Police Department.
The only local law enforcement agency with a lower starting salary than Lafayette city police is the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, which currently has a starting salary of $32,933.28, LPSO spokesman Lt. John Mowell said.
Lafayette Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas said continued complaints about the department’s low pay don’t stem from greed; the low salaries are causing the department to lose officers at a rate the deputy chief deemed approaching “an emergency.”
“Our issue is very simple — we’re losing officers at a tremendous rate,” Thomas said.
In 2018, Lafayette Police lost 32 officers and to date the department has lost 24 officers in 2019. That includes retirements, terminations and officers departing for other law enforcement agencies or jobs in the private sector, Thomas said.
Altogether, that’s roughly a 10 percent turnover each year.
Currently, the department has 16 vacant positions. Thomas estimated there’s roughly another 12 officers in various stages of training before being cleared for patrol duty. But training takes time, he said.
It can take 10 months to a year to get a recruit with no law enforcement experience patrolling alone, after academy, initial phase training and roughly 14 weeks riding with a senior officer. It’s also a roughly $80,000 investment, which is lost if the officer leaves for another department, as one did out of training last week, Thomas said.
Thomas said his focus is on maintaining his current staffing numbers. To do that, the deputy chief said a pay raise is needed for all sworn officers, not just officers earning the department’s starting salary. Thomas said the city force needs to see a full pay plan adjustment to maintain the integrity of existing raises between positions.
Whether the money is available is a different question. Thomas said the force isn’t out to bankrupt the city, but the department wants leaders to be aware salaries are an issue. He said he’s considering a pay assessment to illustrate to the new council the importance of department raises.
The City-Parish Council has taken recent steps to begin remedying the department’s pay issues.
In April, the council adopted an ordinance triggering automatic 2 percent raises for city police officers if the city’s revenues are 2 percent greater or more than the amount collected the previous fiscal year. Before then, the department’s last pay hike was in 2014.
Currently, officers receive pay increases when they are promoted to a titled rank, such as corporal, sergeant or lieutenant. Under the department’s civil service protocols, rank promotions are primarily influenced by seniority, and it can take years before an officer is promoted, Thomas said.
For example, officers typically achieve corporal after four years with the department, but promotion to sergeant takes between 16 to 18 years, he said. In February, LCG approved the creation of a senior corporal position that officers can achieve within roughly 10 years and receive a salary increase.
Thomas said while these are positive steps, it’s not enough to maintain the department’s staffing. Recently, the department lost three experienced officers to the Louisiana State Police, including a 9-year officer, a 7-year officer and a 5-year officer, he said. State Police’s starting salary is $46,610.
“Every time [State Police] has an academy we lose at least three to five people, easily. And that’s lowballing,” Thomas said.
As more senior officers leave, the vacancies are being filled by an ever-younger force. In the patrol division, 57 of the 96 officers have two years’ experience or less, Thomas said. The deputy chief said he’s trying to avoid moving officers from specialized sections like investigations and narcotics back to patrol.
Police Association of Lafayette president Cpl. David Stanley said aggressive recruiting by departments in Louisiana and neighboring Texas has officers feeling as if the department is being “taken advantage of” for its robust training program. Lafayette isn’t meant to be a training ground for other departments’ officers, he said.
At one time, Stanley said he considered taking a higher paying job at the McKinney Police Department in McKinney, Texas, which has recruited several Lafayette officers. Their starting salary is $62,149. Stanley said officers are actively recruited there; the department will call Lafayette officers and target them with online advertisements.
The K-9 instructor decided Lafayette was where he wanted to build his career.
“I made the decision five years ago that I’m committed to this community. This is where I’m going to do my career and where I’m going to retire. I was flattered but said, 'no thank you,' ” he said.
Stanley said he doesn’t blame officers who need to make a different choice for their family. Staying can be difficult, especially since Lafayette has the state’s most stringent higher education requirements for supervisory positions but doesn’t compensate officers for their education, he said.
National Police Foundation senior program manager Brett Meade, a retired deputy police chief, said the practice of poaching, or actively recruiting agents from other departments, is becoming more common nationally as departments fight for a shrinking pool of candidates.
“Competition for not just new officers, but officers and deputies with a few years’ experience, is absolutely fierce,” he said.
Meade works with law enforcement agencies nationwide and he said many departments are struggling with recruitment and retention. It’s the most competitive job market law enforcement has ever seen, he estimated. Targeting employees who’ve already undergone training is just one way for departments to save time filling vacancies, he said.
One solution could be to implement an employment contract for new hires, ensuring they serve a specified period with the department after hire, Meade said. But it’s a tricky business and the department must execute a risk-benefit analysis on whether implementing a contract would hurt recruitment more than it aids retention.
Thomas said in a separate interview that he’s struggled with the idea in the past.
“I have people say that all the time — have them sign a two-year contract. Well, Broussard is not doing that, the surrounding agencies are not doing that and we’re competing. It’s a competition at this time,” the deputy chief said.