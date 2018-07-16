A strained workforce is the primary reason Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard wants to withdraw from a joint task force with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office that dates back three decades. But manpower demands is not the only reason, Aguillard said in an interview Monday.
Philosophical differences with Sheriff Mark Garber’s administration is another reason, Aguillard said.
“I’m looking for new and innovative ideas and I think they want to stick to the same approach,” Aguillard said. “I think that’s just a difference we have.”
Aguillard last week notified Garber that he intends to reassign officers currently working in the narcotics division of Lafayette Metro Investigations, which is the latest iteration of a law enforcement partnership that was first established in 1988. Metro has two units, one for narcotics and another for crime scenes. Aguillard said Monday he wants to continue partnering with the Sheriff’s Office on crime scenes.
Garber took exception to Aguillard's announcement, which the chief made in a July 11 letter to the sheriff first obtained by KATC-TV.
“By separating, we are taking a step backwards and ultimately becoming less efficient in how we enforce narcotics laws,” Garber replied the next day.
But Aguillard disputed this, highlighting a drug bust last year the department heralded as the largest in the city’s history. The seizure of about $1.2 million in cocaine and Oxycodone was strictly a Lafayette Police operation, Aguillard said.
“The folks at the Sheriff’s Office didn’t agree with it, and I said fine, we will try it on our end," Aguillard said.
Aguillard characterized the operation as “a new type of investigation,” but declined to provide additional details about what that meant or to explain the Sheriff’s Office’s objections to it.
Few details are publicly available about the May 2017 bust beyond basic information about the suspect, 29-year-old Kierra Washington, of Houston, Texas. Washington faces two counts of possession of a dangerous substance with intent to distribute. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Aug. 31.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesman, John Mowell, said he was not aware of any disagreement over that investigation.
Aguillard said he’s been concerned about the task force since becoming chief in November 2016, despite some notable cases it has produced. They include a February seizure of more than $800,000 in narcotics and 13 guns from a Lafayette home. Richard Skinner faces 23 drug and gun charges in that case.
But Aguillard said the department recently fielded a complaint within the city of a person with a gun standing outside a known drug house. The best officers within the department to handle such a call are part of the task force, and they were occupied in another part of the parish, Aguillard said.
“It’s a layer of bureaucracy that I think is no longer needed,” Aguillard said. “I need my Lafayette Police officers in my city.”
Aguillard’s plan to end the joint narcotics investigations as of Oct. 31 arise at a time of apparent tension between him and Garber.
Garber recently unveiled plans to place a significant new sales tax on the Dec. 8 ballot, with some of the $38 million in potential annual revenue steered to the police department. Both agencies would see revenue increases of nearly 40 percent if the measure is successful.
Aguillard, while not wanting to appear opposed to anything that might help the department, has said Garber never consulted him on the proposal – choosing instead to collaborate with the police union.
Furthermore, the department has been forced to delay the planned opening of a downtown precinct to help staff Garber’s new School Resource Officer program, which Garber negotiated with the Lafayette Parish School System. The precinct was to include 10 officers, about equal to the number being dedicated to the School Resource Officer program and also those currently working Metro narcotics investigations.
Asked about broader conflicts with Garber beyond narcotics investigations, Aguillard said he’s not aware of any.
“We rode motorcycles together just a few months ago. We’ve always gotten along pretty well,” Aguillard said. “I understand that he’s upset about this, I can see that, it’s obvious in his letter. I think there may be just a fear of the unknown. I would only ask the sheriff to look at it from my perspective.”
Beyond investigative tactics and manpower, Aguillard also said he is concerned about the financial commitment the task force requires. The department is spending about $50,000 annually on extra insurance for officers assigned to Metro, he said. The city-parish and Sheriff’s Office each contributed $80,000 last year for Metro operations, under a 2012 agreement.
Garber said in his letter he is concerned about “blue on blue” accidents that could happen if undercover agents from both agencies unknowingly investigate the same targets. He also noted both agencies might have to shoulder more than $150,000 in outstanding rent owned on a lease for the narcotics unit.
Mowell, the Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said it makes more sense for the two agencies to work together on narcotics operations.
“Drug dealers don’t really work off jurisdictional boundaries. They are all over the place,” Mowell said.
Aguillard’s notice took Garber by surprise, Mowell said, adding that the Sheriff’s Office will continue to support the police department in any way possible.
Garber wasn’t the only one taken by surprise. Councilman Bruce Conque, who chairs the City-Parish Council police liaison committee, told Aguillard in an email over the weekend that he was upset to learn of the move via news reports.
“It is frustrating and embarrassing to be requested to respond on a matter about which I have no knowledge,” Conque wrote.
Conque declined further comment Monday, referring instead to his email.
Aguillard said he hadn’t intended to stonewall the council, but that he hadn’t expected the issue to blow up publicly. Aguillard said he’s spoken extensively with Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who the chief believes is supportive of the separation.
Robideaux did not respond to a request for comment on Monday, and a city-parish spokeswoman said he was traveling.